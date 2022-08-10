Tennessee law makers hope to keep better eye on children who have been adopted

A Tennessee law was enacted after the bodies of two adopted East Tennessee children were found buried in the adoptive family’s backyards
Senate Bill
Senate Bill(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee law was enacted after the bodies of two East Tennessee children were found buried in the backyards of their adoptive family’s homes.

Kingston Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) said he was determined to make a change for the wellbeing of adopted children after the cases of two children who were adopted by Michael Gray Sr. and his wife Shirley Gray.

The bill (SENATE BILL NO. 270) in which Yager sponsored, made it mandatory for adoptive parents who receive federal or state-funded assistance to provide verification that the child is still alive and doing well.

”I was moved by the horrific news that came out of those investigations where some children were actually staved to death and kept in cages and then sadly were buried both in Knox County and Roane County and it caused me to look into how we did things with DCS and discovered that basically, adoptive parents who were receiving adoptive assistance payments, once the contract has been executed there was really no oversight.,” Yager shared.

The law went into effect on July, 1 2021.

Nicole Coning, the CEO of Harmony Family Center said the organization is working with DCS to make sure more children don’t slip through the cracks.

“Harmony has partnered with the department of children’s services to pick up this piece of work moving forward. So our team of post adopt, annual review, coordinators and program managers will do nothing but manage those verifications and the letters going out and the information that is coming back in for roughly 11,000 families statewide that are receiving active adoptive assistance,” said Coning.

Yager said the data that is collected from the first year could prompt additional changes.

“We want to see the numbers from the full year and then we might take a look at it,” explained Yager.

The Grays face murder charges in Knox and Roane counties. They are scheduled to stand trial in both cases next year.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1672 Harbor Crest Way
‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
Morristown families concerned after drive-by shooting
Morristown neighborhood looks for answers after drive-by shooting
A Morgan County school bus caught fire on the interstate on Monday
School bus catches fire on I-40 East
Michael Anthony Gray Jr.
Michael Gray Jr., charged with murder and child abuse, no longer in jail
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims

Latest News

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside...
Great Smoky Mountains National Park requiring masks inside buildings
Few storms linger Thursday
Cold front lingers into Thursday, lower humidity on the way
Meteorologist Ben Cathey says cooler and drier air arrives just in time for the weekend.
Ben Cathey's forecast
National Special Education staffing
‘It’s a balancing act” | Schools get creative to fill vacant teacher positions