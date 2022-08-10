‘This is just controlled chaos’ | Sevier Co. shelter giving away pets for free to manage overpopulated space

The shelter is only designed to care for 150 animals at a time, but its population has grown to 300.
The shelter is only designed to care for 150 animals at a time, but its population has grown to...
The shelter is only designed to care for 150 animals at a time, but its population has grown to 300.(WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Overcrowding became worse than ever at the Sevier Animal Care Center. Summer months are typically an already busy time for the shelter. However, the issue was exacerbated after the county’s animal control pulled some 40 dogs and cats from a house Wednesday morning and brought them to the already packed shelter.

“This is just controlled chaos,” Laura Gardner, a volunteer turned employee said. “I worry about them. Not getting out of here fast enough and there’s so many animals that they get stressed, or they’re so close together that they’ll get sick.”

The shelter is only designed to care for 150 animals at a time, but its population has grown to 300.

The animals have to now be stacked up in the hallways, office space and next could be the bathroom if the community doesn’t step in to take some off their hands. There has been some relief as a handful of college volunteers have spent time caring for the animals while staff handle intake and adoptions.

“They get so stir crazy. That’s why we’d like the volunteers and making the toys for the cages, making those toys for the dogs, making us treats for the dogs that that kind of stuff is wonderful,” Gardner said.

The shelter is so desperate, they’re giving the animals away for free. You can visit their website to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1672 Harbor Crest Way
‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
Morristown families concerned after drive-by shooting
Morristown neighborhood looks for answers after drive-by shooting
A Morgan County school bus caught fire on the interstate on Monday
School bus catches fire on I-40 East
Michael Anthony Gray Jr.
Michael Gray Jr., charged with murder and child abuse, no longer in jail
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims

Latest News

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside...
Great Smoky Mountains National Park requiring masks inside buildings
Few storms linger Thursday
Cold front lingers into Thursday, lower humidity on the way
Meteorologist Ben Cathey says cooler and drier air arrives just in time for the weekend.
Ben Cathey's forecast
Senate Bill
Tennessee law makers hope to keep better eye on children who have been adopted
National Special Education staffing
‘It’s a balancing act” | Schools get creative to fill vacant teacher positions