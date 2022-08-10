VFLs Senzel, Gomes to play in Field of Dreams Game Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two former Vols will take the field in Iowa during the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game Thursday night.

Former Farragut standout Nick Senzel and World Series Champion Yan Gomes face off when the Reds play the Cubs in the league’s second iteration of the 1989 film’s titular game.

It’s the second time a former Vol’s team will appear in the game. Garrett Crochet’s Chicago White Sox walked off the New York Yankees with a two-run home run a year ago. Crochet didn’t take the mound, but Gomes and Senzel have been staples in their respective lineups all season.

A FIELD OF DREAMS IT WAS!✨



TIM ANDERSON WINS IT FOR THE @whitesox!!! pic.twitter.com/kkX4sRcgN6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 13, 2021

First pitch is at 7:15 p.m. on FOX.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.