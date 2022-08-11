Blount Co. deputies searching for missing Clinton man

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced they were searching for a missing man who was last seen in Louisville Wednesday night, according to officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

The car and personal belongings of Clinton resident, 58-year-old Anthony Chris Haynes, were found on private property on Little River near Alcoa highway, according to officials.

Members of the Blount Operations Response Team started searching for Haynes on land and water on Wednesday and continued the search into Thursday.

Officials urged anyone with information on where Haynes might be to call the non-emergency number at 865-983-3620.

