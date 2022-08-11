Boy Scout credits training after saving mothers life

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - When Crystal Thacker took medicine for a sinus infection, she had no idea what would happen next. The Claiborne County woman described the moments when she lost consciousness three times at her home as her son was trying to help her.

“It almost felt like when your foot’s asleep or your hands are asleep and it was very hard to breathe,” said Crystal.

Fortunately for Crystal, her 16-year-old son Stewart was with her at the time. As a lifelong Boy Scout, he knew exactly what to do. Quickly identifying that she was going into anaphylactic shock, and providing crucial care while an ambulance was on the way.

“I took an old blanket and other stuff on the porch and made sort of a sunroof shelter. Re-applied ice packs and then the ambulance showed up,” said Stewart. He also tried to have his mother take Benadryl.

The ambulance came and took Crystal to Lafollette Medical Center where she made a full recovery, which she attributes to the quick help of her son.

“I didn’t have a worry that he would know what to do.” said Crystal.

Over his lifetime of being a Boy Scout as a member of Troop 310, Stewart said he’s completed more than 200 hours of medical training. It’s that same training that he claims helped him quickly identify what was wrong with his mom, and lend a helping hand to first responders before and during their arrival.

“It’s one of those things that you don’t think you’ll need it but when you do, you’re glad you’ve got it,” said Stewart.

On Monday in Speedwell, Stewart will be honored by his troop and presented with a National Certificate of Merit.

The troop meets weekly at Cedar Hill Baptist Church, where they go over valuable skills like first aid.

