Case of missing N.H. girl, Harmony Montgomery, now considered homicide, officials say

By HOLLY RAMER
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year is now considered a homicide investigation.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday that authorities have concluded that Harmony was murdered.

Police first became aware that she might be missing when they received a call from the girl’s mother in November.

Harmony’s father and stepmother have since pleaded not guilty to charges related to her well-being.

