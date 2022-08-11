City manager resigns amid investigation in Crossville

Crossville City Manager Greg Wood submitted his resignation Wednesday, according to a report from the Crossville Chronicle.
Crossville City Manager Greg Wood submitted his resignation Wednesday, according to a report...
Crossville City Manager Greg Wood submitted his resignation Wednesday, according to a report from the Crossville Chronicle.(Crossville City)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Crossville city manager submitted his letter of resignation amid an investigation into how he handled the closing of the Village Inn motel, a low-income housing complex, according to a report from the Crossville Chronicle.

Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended with pay on Aug. 2, following a WVLT News exclusive report on the closing of the motel.

Authorities closed the complex late last month, but it reopened less than a day later due to a procedural error on the city’s part. The owner of the property, Dr. Robert “Buck” Wood, told WVLT Newspaper partner the Crossville Chronicle that the closing felt like a coordinated move.

In the letter to Mayor James Mayberry, Wood claimed that the condemnation of the motel was carried out against his instructions to contact the city attorney first but admitted that it was still his responsibility, according to the Crossville Chronicle report.

Robinson, Smith and Wells, a firm out of Chattanooga, will conduct the independent investigation into the closure of the inn, according to the Chronicle.

The report stated that the Crossville City Clerk Valerie Hale would be serving as the interim city manager.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael James Aubry, Matthew Lee Garcia, Chelsea Reagan Boughman, Ronald Luther Johnson and...
5 arrested after KCSO finds 312 grams of suspected meth during drug bust, report says
Lowell Crabtree, 51
Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says
Teacher's aide charged with sexual abuse of a child
Teacher’s aide accused of sexual relationship with 17-year-old student
Gavin Jones, 14
Knoxville teen accused of stealing mother’s car located
America's Best Value Inn, Kodak
Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing

Latest News

Along with much more sunshine, as we end a very lengthy rainy stretch
Much drier weather on tap - after evening showers exit
Deputies are searching for a missing man who went missing from Louisville Wednesday, according...
Blount Co. deputies searching for missing Clinton man
20 beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility welcomed at Young-Williams
20 beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility welcomed at Young-Williams
Dropping humidity Friday, makes for a nice weekend!
Last batch of scattered storms today, before the cold front knocks back the humidity