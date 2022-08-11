Elander promoted to Tennessee Associate Head Baseball Coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello has promoted assistant Josh Elander to Associate Head Coach.

Elander has served as an assistant coach as well as the recruiting coordinator for the Volunteers during all five seasons that Vitello has been head coach and has played a major role in building Tennessee into one of the nation’s premier baseball programs.

Since his arrival, Elander has played an integral part in helping UT sign four top-15 recruiting classes. The Vols brought in the fifth-ranked class in 2018, the seventh-ranked class in 2019, the 11th-ranked class in 2020 and the sixth-ranked class in 2021, according to Perfect Game.

Along with his role as recruiting coordinator, Elander works primarily with the team’s hitters and catchers. During his tenure, Tennessee has evolved into one of the country’s top offensive teams year after year.

After having one of the most productive offenses in the nation during the pandemic shortened 2020 season, the Vols were one of the SEC’s most dangerous teams at the plate again in 2021 on their way to winning the SEC Eastern division title for the first time since 1997 and making their first trip to the College World Series since 2005. Tennessee finished the season ranked among the top 25 nationally in runs scored (7th - 475), hits (2nd - 657), doubles (3rd - 134), home runs (4th - 98) and walks (5th - 336).

During Elander’s five seasons at UT, seven position players have garnered All-America or Freshman All-America recognition: Trey Lipscomb (2022), Drew Gilbert (2022), Jorel Ortega (2022), Blake Burke (2022 – Freshman), Jake Rucker (2021), Liam Spence (2021) and Alerick Soularie (2019).

