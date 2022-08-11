Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years

The remains were identified as a missing woman out of Knoxville.
Brenda Clark
Brenda Clark(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help about a homicide investigation after identifying human remains that were discovered in Grainger County in 1996.

The remains were discovered off Dale Road in the Powder Springs area, according to a release from TBI officials. Based on evidence at the scene, the case was ruled a homicide. At the time, the remains were not identified.

Now, more than 25 years later, investigators have identified the remains as 38-year-old Brenda Clark. A DNA sample from the remains was entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). The match returned to a woman living in Knoxville, who had a missing twin sister.

TBI agents are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

