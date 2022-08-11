Ice Bears in search of new coach after Jeff Carr moves to higher league

The Knoxville Ice Bears Head Coach accepted a position with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears are in search of a new head coach after head man Jeff Carr accepted an assistant coaching position with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.

Carr led the Ice Bears to the best record in the SPHL in the 2021-’22 SPHL Season earning the club’s record 5th William B. Coffey trophy.

In 5 seasons as head coach, Carr led the Ice Bears to a 151-83-24 record and the SPHL Coach of the Year in 2021-’22.

“We’re exceptionally happy for Jeff as he takes this new step in his career,” said Ice Bears President and General Manager Mike Murray. “We appreciate his commitment to maintaining the tradition, professionalism and excellence of our organization over the last five years. We’ll raise another banner on October 21 as a result of his contributions and we wish him nothing but success as he moves forward in his coaching career.”

The Ice Bears will begin a search for Carr’s replacement immediately.

The Norfolk Admirals are the ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes of the NHL, and Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

