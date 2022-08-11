Last batch of scattered storms today, before the cold front knocks back the humidity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The last batch of storms from a cold front move through tonight, then winds shift and drier air moves in. This gives us more “cooling room” for the mornings this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning, we’re live tracking rain and some storms as they develop. We’re slowly building back up to a 40% coverage, with a low around 70 degrees and patchy dense fog.

Scattered rain and storms are developing and moving through today, with a mostly cloudy view. We have a lingering 40% coverage throughout the day, and becoming spotty in the evening. This evening is when the winds shift to a northerly breeze. The clouds and showers keep us cooler already, with a high around 83 degrees.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with patchy fog developing, and a low around 64 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday into the weekend is when you’ll feel the changes. Friday afternoon comes with a cool breeze out of the northeast, gusting up to 20 mph. The high is still around 85 degrees, but the humidity is decreasing.

Then Friday night is able to drop to 59 degrees! That’s almost 10 degrees below average, thanks to the clear sky and lower humidity giving us more “cooling room” through the morning hours.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, Saturday and Sunday are seasonable with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity starts to tick back up and the winds shift back to the warmer, southerly flow on Sunday. A stray mountain shower is possible Sunday, before the humidity goes up next week and spotty rain and storms are possible again.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

