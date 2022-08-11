Memphis firefighter dies in fire truck crash, 3 others hospitalized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department says one firefighter died following a crash in South Memphis Wednesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Cambridge Avenue near E.H. Crump and Danny Thomas Boulevard.

Memphis police responded to the scene at 8:19 p.m.

They say an MFD vehicle was involved in a crash with a pickup truck. MFD says four MFD employees were transported to Regional One Health Trauma Center and one died of injuries from the crash.

The pickup truck driver was also transported to Regional One in critical condition.

The totaled pickup truck as a result of the crash. (Action News 5)

Witnesses say that the pickup truck driver ran a red light, causing the crash.

The fire truck tried to avoid hitting the pickup but failed, then flipped to its side.

Thursday morning MFD officials confirmed the death of one of their own on Twitter where the page’s profile picture was also changed to display the MFD badge with the black mourning band around it.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.