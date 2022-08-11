Morristown road to get makeover supporting more foot traffic

S. Cumberland Street to be reduced to three lanes to make way for sidewalks and other updates
This is a repetitive sight in downtown Huntersville currently.
This is a repetitive sight in downtown Huntersville currently.(N/A)
By William Puckett
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An announcement Thursday unveiled plans to overhaul South Cumberland Street in Morristown to make way for upgrades.

$23.4 million will bring SR 343, also known as S. Cumberland Street, updates like reducing the four-lane road down to three lanes, adding sidewalks, multi-use paths, landscaping, lighting, and signage.

The project hopes to improve safety by reducing speed, allowing for ease of walking, and other non-motorized use of the stretch of road in Morristown.

The funding is part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael James Aubry, Matthew Lee Garcia, Chelsea Reagan Boughman, Ronald Luther Johnson and...
5 arrested after KCSO finds 312 grams of suspected meth during drug bust, report says
Lowell Crabtree, 51
Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says
Teacher's aide charged with sexual abuse of a child
Teacher’s aide accused of sexual relationship with 17-year-old student
A Morgan County school bus caught fire on the interstate on Monday
School bus catches fire on I-40 East
‘Never been this bad’ | Sevier Animal Care Center desperate for adoptions

Latest News

Claudene Whaley
Missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old’s car found in Cocke County, search underway
Stewart Thacker will be honored by his East TN troop Monday night for his heroic actions.
Boy Scout credits training after saving mothers life
Missing 76-year-old's car located in Cocke County, search underway
Missing 76-year-old's car located in Cocke County, search underway - clipped version
Knoxville Ice Bears head coach
Ice Bears in search of new coach after Jeff Carr moves to higher league