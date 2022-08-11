Morristown road to get makeover supporting more foot traffic

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An announcement Thursday unveiled plans to overhaul South Cumberland Street in Morristown to make way for upgrades.

$23.4 million will bring SR 343, also known as S. Cumberland Street, updates like reducing the four-lane road down to three lanes, adding sidewalks, multi-use paths, landscaping, lighting, and signage.

The project hopes to improve safety by reducing speed, allowing for ease of walking, and other non-motorized use of the stretch of road in Morristown.

The funding is part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.

