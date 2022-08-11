Much drier weather on tap - after evening showers exit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just one last wave of rain to go – through Thursday evening. From there, it’s cooler temperatures, a clearing sky, and very small threats for rain in the coming days.

Get ready for crisp mornings this weekend. For some it is a tiny taste of what fall will soon bring.

Next week offers up lower rain chances. That’s fine, after five weeks straight of soaking rains.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A secondary cold front is moving north to south, out of the Ohio River Valley. That’s bringing some small rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. The front, along with its rain, is also holding down temperatures for now. If you are going out to high school football Jamborees Thursday evening, plan to bring the rain gear. The delays should be fewer than in past days, but weather delays are possible.

Overnight we dry things out under a full sturgeon moon. This is also one of the best nights of the year to see the Perseid meteor shower. You will wake up to some fog in spots early Friday morning. That should quickly erode. We are left with good sunshine, and a high in the lower to middle 80s, depending on location.

There is only a very small chance of rain Friday afternoon. The rain will stay way up in the Smoky Mountains.

Saturday should be exclusively dry and just beautiful. The morning could catch you by surprise. Lows will range from the middle 50s on the Plateau to the lower 60s in the South Valley. Saturday afternoon gets into the middle to upper 80s, with the warmest temperatures in the Tennessee River Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday has a tiny chance of rain in our northeastern counties. The rest of East Tennessee stays dry! We’re marginally warmer, in the mid to upper 80s in many spots. Others will be slightly cooler.

Monday and Tuesday’s rain chances are looking really remote, with a lot of the rain southwest and east of our region.

