Officials: Deputies fatally shot pilot deputized to carry gun

On Wednesday, deputies shot and killed a man who police say pointed a rifle at them. (Source: WPLG/DHS.GOV/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said deputies in the Florida Keys have fatally shot a pilot who was deputized to carry guns on planes in what a sheriff calls an apparent “suicide by cop.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness was killed at a Key Largo home Wednesday following reports of an intoxicated, armed suicidal man.

Officials say multiple deputies had responded and observed an armed man at the home.

Deputies who were able to reach Caviness by phone after he disappeared from view said that he said “he had a gun and he was intoxicated and that he was ready for battle.”

Officials say Caviness subsequently reappeared and pointed a gun at deputies, who responded by firing at him.

Officers rendered aid to the man, who died at the scene, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group contributed to this report.

Most Read

Michael James Aubry, Matthew Lee Garcia, Chelsea Reagan Boughman, Ronald Luther Johnson and...
5 arrested after KCSO finds 312 grams of suspected meth during drug bust, report says
Lowell Crabtree, 51
Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says
Teacher's aide charged with sexual abuse of a child
Teacher’s aide accused of sexual relationship with 17-year-old student
A Morgan County school bus caught fire on the interstate on Monday
School bus catches fire on I-40 East
‘Never been this bad’ | Sevier Animal Care Center desperate for adoptions

Latest News

The cargo ship Razoni crosses the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal
The family of a man who survived being struck by lightning tells his story. (WTVR, DONNA...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man struck by lightning while moving cows
Claudene Whaley
Missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old’s car found in Cocke County
Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood...
‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting
Dropping humidity Friday, makes for a nice weekend!
Last batch of scattered storms today, before the cold front knocks back the humidity