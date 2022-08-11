Pediatric study: More gun-related deaths in kids during pandemic

The American Academy of Pediatrics released a new study that shows there were more gun-related deaths in children and teens during the pandemic.
Gun violence continues to be a problem for kids and teens
Gun violence continues to be a problem for kids and teens(WALB)
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The American Academy of Pediatrics released a new study that shows there were more gun-related deaths in children and teens during the pandemic.

Deaths from guns increased after the pandemic began in mid-March 2020. There was about one additional death among kids and teens per day compared to before that time, according to the study.

“Factors that may have caused the observed increase in gun-related deaths among children are unknown and include psychological and economic strain due to the pandemic as well as greater time spent at home due to school closures,” authors wrote in “Child Deaths by Gun Violence in the US During the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Researchers found between 2014 and 2021, 8,477 children and teens 17-years-old and younger were killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA).

Of those killed, 78% were 12 to 17 years old and 79% were boys.

“The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 752 children died from COVID-19 from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2021, implying that our estimated increase in child gun-related deaths was comparable with COVID-19–related deaths in children,” the study’s authors wrote, “These findings highlight the potential importance of indirect health outcomes in children during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Given the coverage of the GVA in comparison with the CDC data, our figures may be underestimates,” researchers stated.

The AAP recommends families with children to not keep guns at home. If you do, keep them locked and unloaded. Ammunition should be locked separately.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael James Aubry, Matthew Lee Garcia, Chelsea Reagan Boughman, Ronald Luther Johnson and...
5 arrested after KCSO finds 312 grams of suspected meth during drug bust, report says
Lowell Crabtree, 51
Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says
Teacher's aide charged with sexual abuse of a child
Teacher’s aide accused of sexual relationship with 17-year-old student
A Morgan County school bus caught fire on the interstate on Monday
School bus catches fire on I-40 East
‘Never been this bad’ | Sevier Animal Care Center desperate for adoptions

Latest News

Dropping humidity Friday, makes for a nice weekend!
Last batch of scattered storms today, before the cold front knocks back the humidity
catch up quick
Catch up Quick
A rare, orange lobster is now at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies after being discovered at a...
Rare orange lobster found in Gatlinburg restaurant
SBC creates sexual abuse task force
New task force to prevent abuse within Southern Baptist Convention