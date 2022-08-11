Sheriff-elect outlines priorities when he takes office next month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wayne Barton was elected to be the new Campbell County Sheriff. He will be sworn into office on Aug. 31.

Eddy Wayne Barton II received more votes than incumbent Robbie Goins. The results were 4,337 to 3,667.

Barton lives in High Cliff, an area in the county. He went to East Tennessee State University and then started a career in law enforcement. He’s begun working to fill positions in his administration.

“It was time for a change, they wanted a new outlook a new direction,” said Barton.

He said his top priority is school safety and giving more resources to School Resource Officers.

“We’ve got roughly 5,000 children in our school system in Campbell County, hundreds of staff, and administrators. They need to be able to go to school and make sure they are safe,” said Barton.

He’d also like to do more community policing to establish a good relationship with the public.

“There’s going to be an open ear to the citizens of Campbell County. A lot of people say they have an open door policy, but I truly want them to know I have an open door policy,” said Barton.

Barton wants the department to be accountable to the public. The current sheriff Robbie Goins, said he’s investigating the circumstances around a video posted on Facebook, which shows an officer allegedly mistreating a K-9. Goins called it deeply concerning. The officer is on administrative leave and the K-9′s vet said he is in good health.

“I can’t comment as far as give an opinion, I have seen the video and I know the officer and the dog personally. There is an ongoing investigation as far as I understand and I trust the experts in this situation. There will be multiple nationally certified canines and handlers looking into that and whatever their recommendation is, I will trust them on that matter,” said Barton.

Barton said he’ll make sure this matter is thoroughly investigated when he gets into office.

