Tennessee to debut new ‘Summitt Blue’ uniforms this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics made some changes to their branding Thursday in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, renaming the blue accent color associated with the Lady Vols “Summit Blue.”

“Tennessee’s history as a worldwide leader in women’s athletics, along with the Lady Vols’ unique legacy of excellence are traditions we are proud to celebrate,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “As some of our teams recently saw their new Summitt Blue uniforms for the first time, they reacted with a joy and enthusiasm that I hope will extend to our fans and proud alumni.”

Additionally, four teams will debut the color during the next academic year. This fall, Tennessee’s soccer and volleyball teams will sport the new jerseys. The Lady Vols will get the uniform change in the winter, and the softball team’s jersey rotation will feature the blue uniforms this spring.

