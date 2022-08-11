Topgolf set to open Friday, unveils 72 suite building

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - After years of talk, Topgolf is set to open in Farragut, Friday.

The business calls 80 U.S. cities home, and Knoxville became one of them.

“Yeah, it’s, it’s been a long journey and fun one for sure. But we are excited. Tomorrow morning is the big day,” said Operations Manager Mark Grenier.

The business extended just more than 400 job offers to its training, expecting to employ between 350 and 400.

People attending can play games with up to six people in their suite.

“We’ve actually combined a driving range with food and beverage and music and lights, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Grenier. “So the cool thing about Topgolf is that it doesn’t matter if you’re a golfer, every skill level is welcome.”

Opening Friday at 10 a.m. the cost and time to play will vary by day of the week and hour of the day.

“So, before noon, it’s $17 an hour, between noon and five, it’s $27 an hour, and then after it’s $47 an hour,” said Grenier.

The business opens amid worries it could create traffic headaches in an area of Knoxville that is already a traffic nightmare.

