Topgolf set to open Friday, unveils 72 suite building

Topgolf opens Friday in Farragut. The business is set to employ nearly 400 people.
At a $20 million price tag Farragut's Topgolf is set to open, Friday.
By William Puckett
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - After years of talk, Topgolf is set to open in Farragut, Friday.

The business calls 80 U.S. cities home, and Knoxville became one of them.

“Yeah, it’s, it’s been a long journey and fun one for sure. But we are excited. Tomorrow morning is the big day,” said Operations Manager Mark Grenier.

The business extended just more than 400 job offers to its training, expecting to employ between 350 and 400.

People attending can play games with up to six people in their suite.

“We’ve actually combined a driving range with food and beverage and music and lights, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Grenier. “So the cool thing about Topgolf is that it doesn’t matter if you’re a golfer, every skill level is welcome.”

Opening Friday at 10 a.m. the cost and time to play will vary by day of the week and hour of the day.

“So, before noon, it’s $17 an hour, between noon and five, it’s $27 an hour, and then after it’s $47 an hour,” said Grenier.

The business opens amid worries it could create traffic headaches in an area of Knoxville that is already a traffic nightmare.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael James Aubry, Matthew Lee Garcia, Chelsea Reagan Boughman, Ronald Luther Johnson and...
5 arrested after KCSO finds 312 grams of suspected meth during drug bust, report says
Lowell Crabtree, 51
Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says
Teacher's aide charged with sexual abuse of a child
Teacher’s aide accused of sexual relationship with 17-year-old student
Gavin Jones, 14
Knoxville teen accused of stealing mother’s car located
America's Best Value Inn, Kodak
Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing

Latest News

Wayne Barton was elected to be the new Campbell County Sheriff. He will be sworn into office on...
Sheriff-elect outlines priorities when he takes office next month
Ben Cathey's Extended Forecast
Ben Cathey's Extended Forecast
Sheriff-elect outlines priorities when he takes office next month
Farragut Topgolf
Topgolf Opens in West Knoxville