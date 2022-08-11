Water competition awards Maynardville as best water

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state’s rural water leaders are in Gatlinburg and have decided the winner of the best tasting water in the state.

That award goes to the City of Maynardville. The city’s water system has been honored with the state’s top honor three times.

The Tennessee Association of Utility Districts gets together to look at the latest trends and ways to make the water from your tap cleaner and healthier.

For Maynardville, they’re honored to have this award again.

“Being from a small community and being in the water business for about 17 years and getting ready to retire, so it is an honor to have the best tasting water in Tennessee,” said James Warwick, with the City of Maynardville

Leaders say clean water is not only important for the people who drink it, but for economic growth in our state.

“We’ve brought people in from all over the state. We have an exhibit hall where they can see the latest technology. Talk to people about things they need to be aware of and we’ll have training for them,” said Larry Lewis with the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts. “The reason we started this, we feel like the most under appreciated workers are our utility workers. No matter what happens in our communities we always expect to have clean water.”

