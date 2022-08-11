Zambezi Zinger roller coaster returning to Worlds of Fun amusement park

A reimagined Zambezi Zinger will open at Worlds of Fun in 2023. (Source: Worlds of Fun)
By Greg Dailey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A popular Worlds of Fun roller coaster is returning after it was discontinued over 20 years ago.

KCTV reports the theme park announced Thursday that a reimagined Zambezi Zinger will open to the public in 2023.

The ride had been one of the original roller coasters at Worlds of Fun when the park opened in 1973.

Park representatives said the ride would have side-by-side seating instead of the original toboggan-style seating. It will also be built on a new Titan Track, which sits on top of a galvanized steel and wood hybrid frame.

The ride will also reach 74 feet high, compared to the original design of 57 feet.

Worlds of Fun said it would host a “season-long celebration of fun, memories and adventure” to mark the park’s 50th anniversary.

A park spokesperson said the reimagined ride will feature the following:

  • Length: 2,428 feet
  • Speed: 45 mph
  • Duration: 2 minutes
  • Track Style: Hybrid Titan Track
  • Trains: New Infinity Flyer Trains, capable of taking on the most extreme coaster elements
  • Number of Trains: 2
  • Riders/Train: 16

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael James Aubry, Matthew Lee Garcia, Chelsea Reagan Boughman, Ronald Luther Johnson and...
5 arrested after KCSO finds 312 grams of suspected meth during drug bust, report says
Lowell Crabtree, 51
Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says
Teacher's aide charged with sexual abuse of a child
Teacher’s aide accused of sexual relationship with 17-year-old student
Gavin Jones, 14
Knoxville teen accused of stealing mother’s car located
America's Best Value Inn, Kodak
Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing

Latest News

Ben Cathey's Extended Forecast
Ben Cathey's Extended Forecast
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
LIVE: Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says
Drivers in Wisconsin had to dodge porta-potties that were spilled onto Interstate 94.
Portable toilets damage cars on highway
FILE - Traffic flows past workers in a construction zone along Interstate 55 in St. Louis, June...
Over $2B announced for roads, bridges, bike lanes across US
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19