14 indicted for marijuana, money laundering, firearms charges in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment on several people for conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering on July 20, a release from the Department of Justice said.

The following people were indicted:

Jordan Albert White, 31

Jack Jamarcus Bolden, 32

Anasia Annette Cherry, 21

Tatayana Davenport, 25

Anthony Dewayne Davis, 28

James Anthony Johnson, Jr., 31

Adarius Damonda McLeroy, 31

Rebecca Hope Richey, 24

Isaac Scott White, 26

David Whirehead, Jr., 49

Kiersten Jennifer Whitehead, 50

Jacob Scott Clabough, 24

Shawn Edward Fuller, 27

Yazan Arafat Abdul-Latif, also known as Ryan Rogers, 28

Jordan White and Abdul-Latif were also charged with possession of a firearm.

The indictment could be connected with an alleged FBI raid in North Knoxville on Bernhurst Drive Wednesday. Several WVLT News viewers contacted the newsroom to report the alleged raid. One man who claimed to be a neighbor sent WVLT News a video showing men claiming to be from the FBI raiding a home on the street. In the video, which the neighbor asked WVLT News not to share, a man with a megaphone announced himself as the FBI and demanded that an Anthony Davis exit the home.

WVLT News has reached out to DOJ officials for confirmation, but has not heard back. The department’s release does mention, however, that the FBI, along with several other law enforcement agencies, were involved in the case.

Jordan White, Cherry, Clabough, Davenport, Davis, Fuller, Johnson, McLeroy, Richey, Isaac White, David Whitehead, Jr. and Kiersten Whitehead all appeared in court on Aug. 10 and entered not guilty pleas, DOJ officials said. Bolden and Abdul-Latif have not yet appeared for the charges, however.

If convicted, all involved could see a $10,000,000 fine, imprisonment for anywhere from 10 years to life, five years of supervised release and forfeiture.

