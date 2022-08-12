14 indicted for marijuana, money laundering, firearms charges in Knoxville

The defendants were accused of conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana.
(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment on several people for conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering on July 20, a release from the Department of Justice said.

The following people were indicted:

  • Jordan Albert White, 31
  • Jack Jamarcus Bolden, 32
  • Anasia Annette Cherry, 21
  • Tatayana Davenport, 25
  • Anthony Dewayne Davis, 28
  • James Anthony Johnson, Jr., 31
  • Adarius Damonda McLeroy, 31
  • Rebecca Hope Richey, 24
  • Isaac Scott White, 26
  • David Whirehead, Jr., 49
  • Kiersten Jennifer Whitehead, 50
  • Jacob Scott Clabough, 24
  • Shawn Edward Fuller, 27
  • Yazan Arafat Abdul-Latif, also known as Ryan Rogers, 28

Jordan White and Abdul-Latif were also charged with possession of a firearm.

The indictment could be connected with an alleged FBI raid in North Knoxville on Bernhurst Drive Wednesday. Several WVLT News viewers contacted the newsroom to report the alleged raid. One man who claimed to be a neighbor sent WVLT News a video showing men claiming to be from the FBI raiding a home on the street. In the video, which the neighbor asked WVLT News not to share, a man with a megaphone announced himself as the FBI and demanded that an Anthony Davis exit the home.

WVLT News has reached out to DOJ officials for confirmation, but has not heard back. The department’s release does mention, however, that the FBI, along with several other law enforcement agencies, were involved in the case.

Jordan White, Cherry, Clabough, Davenport, Davis, Fuller, Johnson, McLeroy, Richey, Isaac White, David Whitehead, Jr. and Kiersten Whitehead all appeared in court on Aug. 10 and entered not guilty pleas, DOJ officials said. Bolden and Abdul-Latif have not yet appeared for the charges, however.

If convicted, all involved could see a $10,000,000 fine, imprisonment for anywhere from 10 years to life, five years of supervised release and forfeiture.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudene Whaley
Missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old’s car found in Cocke County, search underway
America's Best Value Inn, Kodak
Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing
Brenda Clark
Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years
Rare orange lobster was found at a Gatlinburg restaurant.
Rare orange lobster found in Gatlinburg restaurant
Michael James Aubry, Matthew Lee Garcia, Chelsea Reagan Boughman, Ronald Luther Johnson and...
5 arrested after KCSO finds 312 grams of suspected meth during drug bust, report says

Latest News

Omari Thomas
Omari Thomas
KPD joins ABLE Project aimed at improving accountability
MFD Firefighter David Pleasant at Battalion 3 Christmas party in 2007
Friends say, Memphis firefighter killed in crash was looking forward to retirement
Secretary of State's Tennessee Student Mock Election
Tennessee students invited to participate in mock election