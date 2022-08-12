Convicted rapist on the run after Ark. prison escape

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman(Arkansas Department of Corrections)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas inmate is on the run after escaping the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Lee County.

The inmate, Samuel Hartman, escaped from his field maintenance crew assignment Friday morning.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections says Hartman is serving a life sentence for rape out of Franklin County and has been in custody since Dec. 2, 2013.

Records show he has racked up over a dozen disciplinary violations during his time behind bars -- mostly for contraband.

Hartman has tattoos portraying a rose, a heart and a sword along with the words “Forever & Always” and “Sam-N-Christine.”

If you see him, call 911.

