Crisp start to weekend ahead of drier weather

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks what could be the coldest morning in nearly two months. Low-end rain chances are mostly on pause.
More of these are on the way; view from Purchase Knob in GSMNP
More of these are on the way; view from Purchase Knob in GSMNP(National Park Service)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The winds of change are finally here! The last little bit of rain is leaving on the Plateau. We could have the coolest morning in nearly TWO MONTHS Saturday morning!

Most of the rain chances will be in the Tri Cities in the coming days. Enjoy the dry weather!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

You can actually see the drier air’s boundary on radar late Friday! The flow is from the northeast-to-southwest, and that brings a clearer and cooler night. You may want a jacket Saturday morning - for real - for temps, not rain! If we can get to 59 degrees at McGhee Tyson, that would be the coolest temp in nearly two months, dating back to June 20th.

We have a tremendous amount of sunshine Saturday afternoon. Let’s chat about the rain this weekend. For Saturday, it’s almost totally in the NC Blue Ridge. There is a *small chance* above Gatlinburg and above Tellico Plains. That’s it! The highs are slightly below average.

Sunday’s rain is coming in from the northwest. This is most likely to impact Bell, Knox, Harlan, Hancock, and Hawkins Counties. AKA the Cumberland Gap to Tri Cities part of our region. Even then the rain chances are pretty spotty. We are noticeably hotter, and a little more humid Sunday. Some in the South Valley could push closer to 90 degrees. Most are in the middle 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Early next weekend is a near-carbon copy of Sunday’s forecast. Temps are about the same, and the rain is mostly in those NE counties. Tuesday brings a better chance of rain to Middle Tennessee, but not so much locally. Wednesday is cooler - the coldest sunny high in a LONG time. Overall, it’s a lovely forecast.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

