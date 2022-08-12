Deadly section of Chapman Highway receiving changes, TDOT says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced plans to add turn lanes and close a portion of the median on Chapman Highway near Panther Creek Road and Pleasant Hill Road.

The section of the highways has been deadly. Tennessee Highway Patrol data shows 91 accidents since 2017, with one fatality.

John Soter’s business has security cameras which show a lot of the crashes. He posted the videos on Facebook, urging people to slow down and for TDOT to make changes.

“I was trying to get the word out. TDOT came out and didn’t do anything for a long time. I called you and thanks to you, they’re out here right now. Seeing these guys out here, getting all this done, I feel safer. Safer for my wife, safer for my children,” said Soter.

He’s still sharing videos to get people to slow down, for their safety and for others.

“Hopefully, one day we’ll get a red light. That’s really what’s going to stop all of the wrecks,” said Soter.

