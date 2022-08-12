Etowah City School on soft lockdown due to police pursuit

The soft lockdown began out of an abundance of caution, according to school officials.
Etowah City School
Etowah City School(ECS)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ETOWAH, Tenn. (WVLT) - A police pursuit prompted the soft lockdown of Etowah City School Friday afternoon, according to a social media post.

A spokesperson said the school was in a soft lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” and that all children were inside and off the playgrounds due to a police pursuit in the area.

The post made it clear that there was no danger in the school building, but that school leaders wanted to be transparent about the ongoing situation.

ECS parents, out of an abundance of caution, the school is in a soft lockdown. All kids are inside and off playgrounds...

Posted by Etowah City School on Friday, August 12, 2022

