Firefighters honored for rescuing woman from flood waters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four Knoxville Firefighters were honored Thursday evening for rescuing a woman caught in flood waters last summer.

Assistant Chief Rusty Singleton, Captain Chris McReynolds, Master Firefighter Justin Ingle, and Firefighter Ethan Tompkins were honored.

The firefighters arrived on Papermill Drive to find a woman out of her car clinging to a tree after heavy rains caused the roadway to flood.

Battalion Chief Rusty Singleton said the woman had tried to turn around at the McKay’s when she was swept away.

“Relatively quick, and one of our guys was pretty heads up and dove in to get her. And I Tell guys all the time you don’t always have the opportunity to save a life, but you have lots of opportunities to affect peoples lives,” Singleton said. “But this was just one of those days.”

The firefighters were part of Station 18′s crew. Mayor Indya Kincannon and Fire Chief Stan Sharp were on hand to give out the awards to the firefighters.

As always, remember to turn around, don’t drown. It only takes a matter of inches of moving water to sweep away a car.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.