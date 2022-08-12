Football time in Tennessee: high school jamboree highlights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday marks one week out from the start of the high school football season in Tennessee. Eighteen teams took the field in two jamborees Thursday while an additional 25 area teams scrimmage on Friday evening.

At Central High School, six Knox County teams faced off against each other, Campbell County and TKA.

Over in Jefferson City, 10 teams from six counties got together for the 5StarPreps Jamboree at Carson-Newman University.

The high school season officially gets underway Thursday, Aug. 18 with the first Rivalry Thursday matchup of the season. Sevier County kicks off the action at 7 p.m. against Jefferson County. Maryville will host Blount County rival Heritage at 7 p.m.

