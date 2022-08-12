Fundraiser set up for Blount Co. deputy awaiting heart transplant

Blount County Sheriff James Berrong also asked for the community’s thoughts and prayers as Deputy Sharp prepared for surgery.
Deputy Lydia Sharp
Deputy Lydia Sharp(BCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fundraiser for a Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy awaiting a heart transplant has been set up aimed at relieving medical and family expenses.

Deputy Lydia Sharp is at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and will have heart transplant surgery Friday after she was first diagnosed with congestive heart failure in May of 2022, according to the Tennessee Police Benevolent Association.

The association has created a fundraiser where those who wish to donate to Deputy Sharp can do so here. A spokesperson said 100% of the donations would go to the deputy’s medical and family expenses, which include her two children.

Blount County Sheriff James Berrong also asked for the community’s thoughts and prayers as Deputy Sharp prepared for surgery.

“Lydia’s most pressing need right now is our prayers. We hope you’ll join us in sending well wishes her way,” Sheriff Berrong said.

Other agencies in the area also expressed thoughts of encouragement to Deputy Sharp.

A spokesperson from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said, “A Sister in Blue from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office needs our help! Please give if you can!”

August 11, 2022 Sheriff James Lee Berrong is asking for the community’s thoughts and prayers for BCSO Deputy Lydia...

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudene Whaley
Missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old’s car found in Cocke County, search underway
America's Best Value Inn, Kodak
Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing
Brenda Clark
Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years
Rare orange lobster was found at a Gatlinburg restaurant.
Rare orange lobster found in Gatlinburg restaurant
Michael James Aubry, Matthew Lee Garcia, Chelsea Reagan Boughman, Ronald Luther Johnson and...
5 arrested after KCSO finds 312 grams of suspected meth during drug bust, report says

Latest News

Omari Thomas
Omari Thomas
Pleasant was a firefighter for over 30 years.
Friends say, Memphis firefighter killed in crash was looking forward to retirement
Ty Trentham and Chase McCarter of Tennessee's Sevier County High School are leading after Day 1...
Two Sevier Co. students take lead in national fishing championship
A sergeant with the Tazewell Police Department broke his ankle during an arrest Thursday night.
Sgt. falls down steps, breaks foot and arrests suspect