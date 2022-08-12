Fundraiser set up for Blount Co. deputy awaiting heart transplant

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fundraiser for a Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy awaiting a heart transplant has been set up aimed at relieving medical and family expenses.

Deputy Lydia Sharp is at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and will have heart transplant surgery Friday after she was first diagnosed with congestive heart failure in May of 2022, according to the Tennessee Police Benevolent Association.

The association has created a fundraiser where those who wish to donate to Deputy Sharp can do so here. A spokesperson said 100% of the donations would go to the deputy’s medical and family expenses, which include her two children.

Blount County Sheriff James Berrong also asked for the community’s thoughts and prayers as Deputy Sharp prepared for surgery.

“Lydia’s most pressing need right now is our prayers. We hope you’ll join us in sending well wishes her way,” Sheriff Berrong said.

Other agencies in the area also expressed thoughts of encouragement to Deputy Sharp.

A spokesperson from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said, “A Sister in Blue from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office needs our help! Please give if you can!”

