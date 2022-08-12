How to protect a loved one with dementia

A 76-year-old Gatlinburg resident, Claudene Whaley, remains missing after she was last seen Sunday.
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -The family of 76-year-old Claudene Whaley said she has dementia and during a quick two minute drive to a nearby Subway, got turned around and lost on Sunday.

While the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement continue the search in Cocke County, where her car was found, experts wanted to help prevent this from happening moving forward.

Kay Watson-Helton is with Alzheimer’s Tennessee, and said that in six out of 10 people with the disease, they will wander off at least once.

“It’s a horrible feeling to not know where your loved one is,” said Watson-Helton.

Things like having a way to track a loved one’s phone, and always knowing where they are is a good way to prevent wandering from turning into a TBI Silver Alert. However if it does come to that, like in the case of Whaley, there’s a new way to help speed the safe recovery of a loved one up.

Through a Silver Alert Kit, you can fill out all the crucial personal information of a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia and present it to law enforcement in the event you can’t find them. Information includes things like up to date pictures, eye color, license plate number, and places they frequent.

“Having all that information written down on a personal profile form it can be really helpful if this does happen and a lot of times if when and not if you can hand it over to law enforcement and go here’s where we start,” said Watson-Helton.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Whaley are asked to call 865-436-5181 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

