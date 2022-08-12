Humidity drops in time to start the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lower humidity gives us more room to cool at night and afternoons that don’t feel hotter in the shade. That obviously doesn’t happen often in the Summer, and we’ll have the humidity and spotty storms return Sunday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is now partly cloudy, with patchy fog developing, and a low around 66 degrees. It’s cooler in the higher elevations, as clouds and stray rain peels out of our area, with dropping humidity.

Today, we have a cool breeze out of the northeast 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph. The high is around 85 degrees, but the humidity is decreasing so in the shade it doesn’t feel hotter. It’s a mostly sunny day, so that makes it feel warmer in the direct sun.

Tonight drops to around 59 degrees, which is almost 10 degrees below average, thanks to the clear sky and lower humidity giving us more “cooling room” through the morning hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend, has some mild mornings and warm afternoons. Saturday morning is the coolest, then we’ll have a mostly sunny day at 85 degrees. Sunday’s high is around 86 degrees. The differences in Saturday and Sunday are that humidity starts going back up Sunday, and that leads to spotty rain and storms and scattered clouds for Sunday. Storms look isolated Sunday afternoon and continue overnight into Monday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re watching out for storms to pulse up in spots next week. Temperatures hover in the low to mid 80s most days, but it’s humid so it feels warmer. Just beyond this 8-day forecast, we’re see more scattered storms move in again.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.