Missing teen last seen in Knoxville

Edward Houser, 15, was last seen on August 6.
Edward Houser 15
Edward Houser 15(United States Investigative Services Bureau)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Investigative Services Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Officials believe he might travel to Sweetwater. Houser has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5′10″ and weighs 208 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

URGENT | 15YO MISSING KNOXVILLE, TN BOY | Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6, 2022, in...

Posted by United States Investigative Services Bureau on Friday, August 12, 2022

Those who may have information on Houser’s location are urged to call 911, 1-800-THE-LOST or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office..

