Missing teen last seen in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Investigative Services Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Edward Houser, 15, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville. Officials believe he might travel to Sweetwater. Houser has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5′10″ and weighs 208 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Those who may have information on Houser’s location are urged to call 911, 1-800-THE-LOST or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office..

