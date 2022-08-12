Ohio police department says officers, employees no longer need to cover up their tattoos

The Middletown Division of Police in Ohio is allowing its officers and other employees to show...
The Middletown Division of Police in Ohio is allowing its officers and other employees to show off their tattoos instead of covering them up.(Middletown Division of Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (Gray News) - A police department in Ohio is changing its policy regarding its employees and their tattoos.

The Middletown Division of Police said it is updating its policy and no longer requiring its officers and other employees to cover up their tattoos.

This week, the department shared the policy update on its social media, saying they are trying new things and hoping to attract new employees.

They also encourage the public to say hello to officers and its employees in the community as the department says tattoos are a great conversation starter.

More information about the Middletown Division of Police can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael James Aubry, Matthew Lee Garcia, Chelsea Reagan Boughman, Ronald Luther Johnson and...
5 arrested after KCSO finds 312 grams of suspected meth during drug bust, report says
Lowell Crabtree, 51
Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says
Teacher's aide charged with sexual abuse of a child
Teacher’s aide accused of sexual relationship with 17-year-old student
America's Best Value Inn, Kodak
Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing
Gavin Jones, 14
Knoxville teen accused of stealing mother’s car located

Latest News

Brandon Heyward
Football time in Tennessee: high school jamboree highlights
Firefighters found a woman clinging to a tree after her car was swept away in rising flood...
Firefighters honored for rescuing woman from flood waters
Firefighters found a woman clinging to a tree after her car was swept away in rising flood...
Firefighters honored for rescuing woman from flood waters
One man was killed in July of 2021 after a 3.3 ton rock fell on him and a coworker inside...
Final report released after Nyrstar Mine collapse kills man