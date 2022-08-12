Sgt. falls down the steps, breaks foot and arrests suspect

A sergeant with the Tazewell Police Department was injured after he fell down the step while chasing a suspect Thursday night, according to officials with the department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A sergeant with the Tazewell Police Department broke his ankle during an arrest Thursday night, according to officials with the department.

Sgt. Andrew Sturgill pulled over the driver of a maroon Dodge Caravan, Danny Williams, when Williams fled the car and tried to enter a house on the corner of Elk and Mimosa St. around 8:44 p.m., according to officials.

“As Sgt. Sturgill made contact with Mr. Williams on the front steps of the residence a struggle ensued while attempting to detain Mr. Williams, during the fight the two fell down the stairs resulting in Sgt. Sturgill breaking his ankle. Mr. Williams still attempted to flee,” officials said. “Although injured Sgt. Sturgill was able to request assistance and advised he was injured via radio and successfully arrested Mr. Williams without further incident.”

Deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and assisted the Tazewell Police Department in transporting Williams to the Claiborne County Jail.

Sturgill was taken to the Claiborne Medical Center for treatment,

Williams was charged with driving while license suspended, assault of a police officer, resisting stop, halt, frisk, or arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and introduction on contraband into a penal facility.

