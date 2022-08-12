SILVER ALERT: 95-year-old woman missing after entering unknown car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for Katherine Rinehart, 95, who was dropped off at the front door of the Lucille McWherter Senior Center Friday morning for her daily activities by her caregiver.

When the caregiver went to park the car, a witness saw Rinehart get into a black SUV with an Ohio tag and leave in an unknown direction.

The Memphis Police Department has contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist in this investigation.

Katherine Rinehart (Memphis Police Department)

Rinehart is 4 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white multicolored shirt, red pants, and black tennis shoes. She has a medical condition that requires medication.

Those with information about Rinehart’s whereabouts are asked to contact Missing Persons at 901-545-2677, MPD at 901-636-4479, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.