Tennessee Athletics asking for public input on field number redesign
Neyland Stadium could see another change.
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White took to Twitter on Friday to ask for the public’s input on a possible Neyland Stadium field number redesign.
Right now, Tennessee’s stadium sports serif-style field numbers, a bit like the New York Times typeface. Instead, the university is considering changing the style to match the numbers on players’ uniforms.
What do you think? Click here to vote.
