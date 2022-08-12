Tennessee Athletics asking for public input on field number redesign

Neyland Stadium could see another change.
Tennessee football heads to Neyland Stadium for first fall camp scrimmage
Tennessee football heads to Neyland Stadium for first fall camp scrimmage
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White took to Twitter on Friday to ask for the public’s input on a possible Neyland Stadium field number redesign.

Right now, Tennessee’s stadium sports serif-style field numbers, a bit like the New York Times typeface. Instead, the university is considering changing the style to match the numbers on players’ uniforms.

What do you think? Click here to vote.

