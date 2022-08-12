Tennessee Athletics asking for public input on field number redesign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White took to Twitter on Friday to ask for the public’s input on a possible Neyland Stadium field number redesign.

Right now, Tennessee’s stadium sports serif-style field numbers, a bit like the New York Times typeface. Instead, the university is considering changing the style to match the numbers on players’ uniforms.

Less than 3 weeks to kickoff!



We’re kicking around the idea to update our field numbers to match the style on our jerseys … but wanted to hear what y’all think! Which number style do you prefer?



— Danny White (@AD_DannyWhite) August 12, 2022

What do you think?

