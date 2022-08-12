Tennessee students invited to participate in mock election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students across Tennessee are invited to learn about the voting process by casting a ballot in the Secretary of State’s 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election.

“The mock election allows students to see firsthand how we, as Tennesseans, select our elected officials,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “By participating, I hope students will feel prepared to vote and be inspired to be civically engaged adults.”

The Tennessee Student Mock Election is a non-partisan, educational experience and is open to all Tennessee students. Pre-K students through grade 12 from public, private or home school associations are invited to participate.

Registration for the mock election is open now and schools can submit their application online. Schools will begin reporting their mock election results on October 19, the first day of Tennessee’s early voting period. The final day to submit results is November 1, 2022.

Participating schools will receive mock ballots, and “I Voted” stickers and signs they can use for photos and on social media.

The Secretary of State’s office launched the Tennessee Student Mock Election during the 2016 presidential election. More than 37,000 students from 262 schools participated in the most recent mock election held during the 2020 presidential election.

For more information about the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election and other civic engagement initiatives from the Secretary of State’s office, click here.

