Two Sevier Co. students take lead in national fishing championship

The East Tennesseans said the diverse fisheries in the region prepared them well for their first tournament at Lake Hartwell.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two students from Sevier County are leading the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship after recovering from a slow start Thursday.

Ty Trentham and Chase McCarter caught 17 pounds, 15 ounces of fish on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina on the first day of the tournament. They hold a 2-ounce lead on a pair of anglers from Livingston Parish High School, according to a release.

“It was consistent all day,” Trentham said. “They bit a little better in the morning, but it was a grind, really. We didn’t fish the cleanest. We missed a few and lost a few. We were kind of down at first, but after we caught a few good ones, it got us up.”

The East Tennesseans said the diverse fisheries in the region prepared them well for their first tournament at Lake Hartwell.

“Tennessee has a lot of different types of lakes,” McCarter said. “You have the Tennessee River, you have highland reservoirs, smallmouth, spotted bass — all of it.”

Trentham and McCarter are back on the water Friday for the second day of competition, hoping to hold their lead. Weigh-in will begin at approximately 2:20 p.m. The top twelve teams will advance to Championship Saturday.

