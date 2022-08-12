Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 50 years in Claiborne Co. murder case

Courtney Gilpin
Courtney Gilpin(TBI)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The first of three suspects accused in the murder case of a Claiborne County man has been sentenced to 50 years behind bars, according to officials.

Courtney Gilpin, of New Tazewell, pleaded guilty in court on Aug. 5 to killing Aaron Massengill, whose body was found in Tazewell in February of 2021, District Attorney Jared Effler told WVLT News.

Two other suspects, Patrick Andrew Smith of Virginia, and Jimmy Lee Riffe of North Carolina, are scheduled to be seen in court in the coming days, according to Effler.

Massengill was initially reported missing on February 16, 2021, prompting groups of concerned community and family members to search in wooded areas around the county. Just days later, a resident found Massengill’s body along Ferguson Ridge Road in Tazewell, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

An autopsy revealed that the Claiborne County man was shot before he died, officials said.

Smith and Riffe face first degree felony murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery charges.

