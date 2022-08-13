Dog Daze Festival brings groups together to help animals and veterans

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Dog Daze Festival in Farragut has brought dozens of dogs and their owners to the city to compete in a dock diving competition while also exploring some of the local organizations.

Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs president Kay Noble said she gets excited seeing all of the animals coming out to try the event.

“It almost brings tears to your eyes because you can see the confidence as the dog does a little bit more each time,” Noble said.

One of the teams who participated is Jonathan Stewart and his dog, Zor. His dog is only 10 months old.

“We’ve been doing this for a little while. We’ve been doing it since he was six months,” Stewart said.

Noble said many of the dogs who dock dive are rescues who get a second chance in a new home.

“When you go to find a rescue dog, it’s because they’re too hyper, and somebody has turned them in because they can’t deal with all of the problems that come with it, but those are the best dogs,” Noble said.

The event hasn’t brought only organizations to help out dogs, but people who may need a service dog. Smoky Mountain Service Dogs helps provide animals to wounded service members.

“It is truly lifechanging so for us we call that our pay day,” Smoky Mountain Service Dogs volunteer Jim Goyert said.

The organization has around 200 volunteers to help train dozens of dogs for two years. After the training, they’ll go to a veteran in need.

“When they get that service dog and we see the change it makes in their life, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Goyert said.

Dog Daze Festival continues through Sunday afternoon.

