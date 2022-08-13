‘Exceptionally good boys’ | Three Tennessee K-9 officers retire

The Lebanon Police Department said the officers would be retiring.
Three LPD canines have recently retired.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three K-9 officers will have a life full of treats and relaxation ahead of them after years of service. Luke, Jaxx and Ace have helped the Lebanon Police Department protect Tennesseans for many years.

Luke, a yellow Labrador retriever, worked alongside Officer Robert Bates and was trained in narcotics. He began serving in 2014, officials said.

A German Shepard named Jaxx was trained in narcotics and apprehension. He had served with Officer Gray Parish since 2016.

Another pup, Ace, a Belgian Malinois, worked with Officer Richard Clark and was trained in locating explosives, firearms, and non-aggressive tracking. He joined the department in 2015.

“We hope all three of our four-legged retirees enjoy a long-retired life with all the treats they can eat! You are all exceptionally good boys! Officers are currently with their new four-legged partners,” LPD officials said on Facebook.

Posted by Lebanon Police Department on Thursday, August 11, 2022

