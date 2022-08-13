Slightly warmer temperatures return but another cool down is on the way

Meteorologist Paige Noel says we will also be in a mostly dry stretch of weather for the next several days.
Getting slightly warmer
Getting slightly warmer(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures creep back up Sunday and Monday before another cool down arrives mid-week. We are also tracking a mostly dry stretch of weather as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see those mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping to near 65 degrees by Sunday morning.

Wind shift from the southwest Sunday bringing back warmer air. Highs will actually be near average at 88 degrees. We’ll start out with those mostly sunny skies and then see some high clouds move in early afternoon. Later Sunday night, a stray shower or two is possible through Monday morning. Most of us look to stay dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs stay in the upper 80s to lower 90 Monday with partly cloudy skies and spotty storms.

We are tracking a weak cold front to move through late Monday into Tuesday. It’s weak in the terms of rain chances, but it does knock those temperatures back dow into the lower 80s by mid-week.

Stray storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but we should stay dry and sunny.

Later in your First Alert 8-day planner, we are tracking scattered storms to return by next weekend.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

