Sun and heat for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We have a few clouds with us to start Saturday and it’s also much better in terms of humidity.

WHAT TO EXPECT

You can actually see the drier air’s boundary on radar late Friday! The flow is from the northeast-to-southwest, and that brings a clearer and cooler night. You may want a jacket Saturday morning - for real - for temps, not rain! If we can get to 59 degrees at McGhee Tyson, that would be the coolest temp in nearly two months, dating back to June 20th.

We have a tremendous amount of sunshine Saturday afternoon. Let’s chat about the rain this weekend. For Saturday, it’s almost totally in the NC Blue Ridge. There is a *small chance* above Gatlinburg and above Tellico Plains. That’s it! The highs are slightly below average.

Sunday’s rain is coming in from the northwest. This is most likely to impact Bell, Knox, Harlan, Hancock, and Hawkins Counties. AKA the Cumberland Gap to Tri Cities part of our region. Even then the rain chances are pretty spotty. We are noticeably hotter, and a little more humid Sunday. Some in the South Valley could push closer to 90 degrees. Most are in the middle 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Early next weekend is a near-carbon copy of Sunday’s forecast. Temps are about the same, and the rain is mostly in those NE counties. Tuesday brings a better chance of rain to Middle Tennessee, but not so much locally. Wednesday is cooler - the coldest sunny high in a LONG time. Overall, it’s a lovely forecast.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.