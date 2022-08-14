Cloudy tonight, warmer sun Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The weekend comes to a close with a few clouds this evening, but overall not bad as temperatures hold in the 70s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll have some areas of fog on Monday morning, but most of us just start the day with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay in the mid to low 80s as we go into the afternoon. We’ll have some areas of rain and storms the try to develop late in the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.

Highs on Monday will be near 89 in Knoxville to 85 in Crossville.

We’ll lead into Monday evening with those limited rain chances and temperatures eventually get back to the mid 70s by the time we get to sunset. We’ll be back warm again for the start of Tuesday near 70.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Tuesday where we left off on Monday with scattered clouds across the area. There’s just a limited chance for stray rain drop or two moving through the afternoon. Tuesday we’re back in the mid 80s.

We will increase the rain chances moving into the middle and later part in the week.

Scattered storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday, otherwise look for sunshine.

Later in your First Alert 8-day planner, we are tracking scattered storms to return by next weekend.

Isolated storms early in the week, becoming more scattered later in the week. (WVLT)

