Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County deputy Lydia Sharp has returned home to Sweetwater after her most recent visit to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

“We’re just staying strong,” Sharp’s daughter Brianna Wilson said.

Wilson said her mom isn’t just a member of law enforcement but also one of her best friends.

“My right hand. My first person I go to call with anything,” Wilson said.

Sharp likes to spend quality time with her two children, which includes going to their sporting events and other activities.

“She’s kind of emotional about it, but she’s happy at the same time,” Wilson said.

Deputy Sharp was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in May of this year. She went to Vanderbilt to get a new heart after doctors said they found a match. Right before surgery, though, things took a turn.

“Once the heart arrived, it was a great match, but the heart wasn’t strong enough for her,” Wilson said.

Doctors then told Sharp and her family that they could not do the surgery.

“I was crushed once they actually told us she was not going to be able to get it,” Wilson said.

The family hoped to return to Sweetwater with Deputy Sharp recovering from surgery. Instead, they went back home to wait for another heart. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office and her children are hoping for some positive news soon. Her niece also wants her Aunt Lydia to get a new heart soon.

Sharp is back home and still recovering as she awaits a new heart. Anyone who would like to donate can do so on this website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.