Knox County woman identified as victim in 1996 unsolved case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In September 1996, the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office requested help from TBI agents in investigating human remains that hunters found in the woods off of Dale Road in Powder Springs, according to a TBI media release.

Evidence on the scene led agents to believe the case was a homicide, the release stated. Investigators were not able to determine the identity of the remains but believed they belonged to a Jane Doe was around 30 or 40 years old.

In 2018, a sample of the remains was sent to the University of North Texas Center for human Identification to create a DNA profile, but it was not until a year later that agents received a possible match.

The match returned to a woman living in Knoxville. Agents spoke with the woman, who said she had a missing twin sister. Additional DNA samples were collected to determine if Jane Doe was this woman’s missing sister.

Last week, TBI agents received confirmation that the DNA profile was Brenda Clark, 38, who was last seen by her family in 1996.

“TBI special agents hope the public can help provide information that may help them determine what happened to Brenda Clark and who is responsible for her death,” TBI officials said.

Anyone with information about Clark and her death are encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

