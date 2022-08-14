KPD arrests assault, kidnapping suspect more than a year after investigation

Rudy Campbell III has been wanted since March, 2021.
Rudy Campbell
Rudy Campbell(East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department apprehended a man wanted on aggravated assault and kidnapping charges after he was on the run for more than a year.

Rudy Campbell III has been wanted since March 9, 2021, according to previous coverage. He faces three charges of aggravated assault and one charge of kidnapping.

Campbell is accused of choking his then-girlfriend, Nancy Lawson, in a vehicle near Linden Ave. until she passed out, an incident report stated.

Police said he then grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed Lawson twice in the throat. Lawson tried to escape, but Campbell grabbed her by the ponytail and held on to her as he drove down the road at about 30 mph, according to police.

“In our experience, people who are willing to place their loved ones in harm’s way are willing to place anyone in harm’s way,” Sgt. Lockmiller with KPD said.

