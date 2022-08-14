Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville

By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died, and another was injured in a shooting in West Knoxville early Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Bebo’s Cafe, a hookah bar located at 8111 Gleason Drive, at around 1:50 a.m. to the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two men that had been shot, according to police.

“One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while officers provided aid to the second male victim, who was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries,” KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland said.

The investigation is being led by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit and remains ongoing.

Those with information are encouraged to contact East Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

