Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore

Hawaii Island police are investigating an apparent drowning of a 16-year-old boy and his missing 14-year-old brother in Puna.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A 16-year-old boy is dead and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept out to sea off a remote Hawaii beach on Thursday afternoon, emergency responders said.

HawaiiNewsNow reports the search for the 14-year-old continues.

Officials responded to a report of multiple swimmers in distress around 3:20 p.m. Thursday in waters off Shipman or Haena Beach in the Puna district.

According to response crews, a father, his two sons and another adult were swimming when they were swept out by the current and high surf.

Investigators said the two adults and the 16-year-old were pulled from the water by helicopter.

Emergency medics said they immediately began CPR on the 16-year-old, as they began transporting him to the Hilo Medical Center. Life-saving measures continued at the hospital, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m.

Police said an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

A missing person case has been initiated for the 14-year-old boy, authorities said.

Firefighters said the beach is in an isolated area and that the group had hiked from Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor.
Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation
Bebo's Cafe
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville
Branch was taken into custody without incident.
‘Everywhere’ singer Michelle Branch arrested in Nashville
A deadly section of Chapman Highway is planned for construction
Deadly section of Chapman Highway receiving changes, TDOT says
Standoff scene in Lincoln County
Man accused of shooting multiple people, including 2 children, in custody

Latest News

Coach Josh Heupel breaks down position battles following second scrimmage
Coach Josh Heupel breaks down position battles following second scrimmage
Scattered showers and storms with us for much of the week.
Cloudy tonight, warmer sun Monday
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon
Rudy Campbell
KPD arrests assault, kidnapping suspect more than a year after investigation