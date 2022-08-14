Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter in intensive care

Rep. Tim Burchett said his daughter was in the ICU and asked for prayers.
Congressman Tim Burchett
Congressman Tim Burchett(Tim Burchett)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett’s daughter is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident on Friday, according to his Twitter.

The girl broke five ribs and her wrist after the incident. She also has some internal injuries, Burchett said.

The family is hoping she is released from the ICU on Sunday and is asking for prayers at this time.

“She is one tough cowgirl,” Burchett said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama family was vacationing in Gatlinburg when they received an unexpected visitor.
Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation
Bebo's Cafe
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville
Branch was taken into custody without incident.
‘Everywhere’ singer Michelle Branch arrested in Nashville
A deadly section of Chapman Highway is planned for construction
Deadly section of Chapman Highway receiving changes, TDOT says
Standoff scene in Lincoln County
Man accused of shooting multiple people, including 2 children, in custody

Latest News

Coach Josh Heupel breaks down position battles following second scrimmage
Coach Josh Heupel breaks down position battles following second scrimmage
Blount Co. deputy awaits new heart
Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart
Scattered showers and storms with us for much of the week.
Cloudy tonight, warmer sun Monday
Rudy Campbell
KPD arrests assault, kidnapping suspect more than a year after investigation